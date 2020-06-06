Investigators find body of deceased man believed to be involved in Tooele robbery and shooting

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Investigators believe they have located the body of a man they say was shot to death during a robbery Thursday afternoon in Tooele.

Tooele Police investigators say they located the remains of Devin Perryman, a Sandy, Utah man near Interstate 80 and Delle, about 50 miles west of Salt Lake City.

Devin Perryman

Detectives say Perryman and another male, Austin Strehle, entered a residence at 363 North Garden Street in Tooele with the intent to commit a robbery. Once inside, shots were exchanged with individuals inside the residence, which resulted in Mr. Perryman’s death.

Strehle was arrested and booked Friday into the Tooele County Detention Center and is facing homicide, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary charges.