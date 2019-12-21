Investigators on woman accused of possessing weapon of mass destruction: ‘At no point was the public in any danger’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Investigators say there’s no threat to the public after a Salt Lake County woman was booked into jail and charged with possession or use of a weapon of mass destruction.

Fifty-year-old Janie Ridd is accused of attempting to purchasing a biological agent online that is classified as a weapon of mass destruction.

When investigators talked to Ridd, they say her statements were misleading and she wasn’t able to provide proof that she has lawful authority to possess the biological agent.

Investigators say she faces charges relating to suspicion of violating state laws and a potential federal offense.

“At no point was the public in any danger from this possible biological agent,” said Lt. Christian Newlin, with the Utah Department of Public Safety. “Second, at this time, investigators have no reason to believe that Ms. Ridd had any connection to terrorism whatsoever.”

Friday, ABC4 News went door-knocking in Ridd’s neighborhood. Some neighbors say they knew of the accusations against her, while others were unaware.

No one answered the door at Ridd’s home.

The investigation is a joint effort involving the Utah Department of Public Safety, the FBI- Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

