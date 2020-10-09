Investigation underway after man dies shortly after arrival at Salt Lake County Jail

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Salt Lake City man died shortly after arrival at the Salt Lake County Jail wearing restraints.

According to the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Jesus Cruz-Jimenez was brought to the Salt Lake County Jail in restraints by Salt Lake City Police Department on Monday, October 5.

Upon removal of the restraints, he became unresponsive. Life-saving measures were performed, and he was transported to the hospital where he died.

The officer-involved critical incident (OICI) protocol was immediately initiated and Protocol Team Three is investigating.

Salt Lake City Police Detective Michael Ruff said they had arrested Cruz-Jimenez and brought him to the jail where he died. It was unknown at this time how he died, and they are currently awaiting results from the medical examiner and the OICI Protocol Team in order to make further determinations on the incident.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate