Interstates 80 and 15 back open after wind topples vehicles in two counties

Tooele County, Utah (ABC4 News) – Interstates 80 and 15 in Tooele County and Juab County are back open Saturday morning after gusty winds blew over several vehicles Friday night, prompting officials to close some section of the interstate.

The Utah Highway Patrol says troopers closed I-80 between Wendover and Lakepoint in Tooele County Friday night around 6:30 p.m. after several semi-trucks and a pick-up truck pulling a trailer blew over. No injuries were reported.

Another semi truck blew also flipped on its side around 6:30pm on Interstate 15 in Juab County. The driver sustained minor injuries in that crash.

Both stretches of interstate were reopened by 8:30pm.