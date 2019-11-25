Interstate 80 closed at Wanship due to semi truck rollover

Wanship, Utah (ABC4 News) – Westbound Interstate 80 is closed near Wanship due to a semi truck crash.

North Summit Fire says the crash happened about 9:30 p.m. and all westbound traffic is being diverted to I-84 through Weber Canyon. eastbound lanes are still open for travel.

It is unknown what the truck was carrying. The Utah Highway Patrol says two people were injured and transported to the hospital.

The crashed damaged the road. The westbound lanes will remain closed until the repairs can be made.

This is a developing story.

Westbound I-80 currently closed at Wanship. @UDOTTRAFFIC recommends drivers take I-84.North Summit Fire @NorthSummitFire

I80 WB CLOSED at Exit 155 (Wanship) due to a semi rollover