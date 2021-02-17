Prince Philip, Queen’s husband, admitted to hospital

FILE – In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from himself to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on the evening of Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.

It called the admission “a precautionary measure” taken on the advice of Philip’s doctor. The palace said Philip is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of “observation and rest.”

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public.

During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, he has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

SLIDESHOW: Photos of Prince Philip

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 15, 1977 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave to people at Nassau’s Clifford Park after their arrival in Nassau, Bahamas. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 9, 2012 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II sits next to Prince Philip in the House of Lords as she waits to read the Queen’s Speech to lawmakers in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo June 1, 2020, in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday, June 10. The Queen is wearing an Angela Kelly dress with the Cullinan V diamond brooch, while Prince Philip is wearing a Household Division tie. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)

Britain’s Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh, centre, flanked by Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major General Tom Copinger-Symeas, left, takes part in the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles at Windsor castle in Windsor, England, on Wednesday July 22, 2020. Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh will step down from his role as Colonel-in-Chief for the Rifles after 67 years of service. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from the Duke to Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England, Wednesday July 22, 2020. The ceremony will begin at Windsor Castle where the Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major General Tom Copinger-Symes, will offer the salute and thank the Duke for his 67 years of support and service to The Rifles, and their forming and antecedent Regiments. The ceremony will continue at Highgrove House, with Camilla The Duchess of Cornwall, where she will be addressed by The Rifles’ Colonel Commandant. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle speaks to Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major General Tom Copinger-Symeas during a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from the Duke to Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England, Wednesday July 22, 2020. The ceremony will begin at Windsor Castle where the Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major General Tom Copinger-Symes, will offer the salute and thank the Duke for his 67 years of support and service to The Rifles, and their forming and antecedent Regiments. The ceremony will continue at Highgrove House, with Camilla The Duchess of Cornwall, where she will be addressed by The Rifles’ Colonel Commandant. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)

FILE – In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from himself to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on the evening of Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

A former naval officer and keen polo player, Philip enjoyed robust health well into old age but has had a number of health issues in recent years.

In 2011, he was rushed to a hospital by helicopter after suffering chest pains and treated for a blocked coronary artery. In 2017, he spent two nights in the King Edward VII hospital and was hospitalized for 10 days in 2018 for a hip replacement.

Philip was last hospitalized in December 2019, spending four nights in the King Edward VII Hospital for what the palace said was planned treatment of a pre-existing condition.

He was forced to give up driving at the age of 97, after smashing into a car while driving a Land Rover near Sandringham estate in January 2019. Philip needed help to get out of the Land Rover but wasn’t injured. A woman in the other vehicle suffered a broken wrist.