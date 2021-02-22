‘He’s OK’: Prince William says grandfather, Prince Philip, doing well

LONDON (AP) — Prince William said Monday that his grandfather, Prince Philip, is “OK” as the 99-year-old royal consort remains in a London hospital for rest and observation.

William was asked about Philip when he visited a coronavirus vaccination center in eastern England.

“Yes, he’s OK, they’re keeping an eye on him,” William said, and gave a wink.

Prince William’s father, Prince Charles, went to the hospital on Saturday to visit Prince Philip.

Charles, seen in the photos below, arrived at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital by car in the afternoon and stayed for about half an hour. The hospital’s website says visits are only allowed in “exceptional circumstances” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain’s Prince Charles leaves the King Edward VII’s hospital by car in London, Saturday Feb.20, 2021, following a visit to see his father Prince Philip. Buckingham Palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, 99-year-old Prince Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening after feeling unwell.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Britain’s Prince Charles leaves the King Edward VII’s hospital by car in London, Saturday Feb.20, 2021, following a visit to see his father Prince Philip. Buckingham Palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, 99-year-old Prince Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening after feeling unwell.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Britain’s Prince Charles leaves the King Edward VII’s hospital by car in London, Saturday Feb.20, 2021, following a visit to see his father Prince Philip. Buckingham Palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, 99-year-old Prince Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening after feeling unwell.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Britain’s Prince Charles arrives at the King Edward VII’s hospital in London, Saturday Feb. 20, 2021, to visit his father Prince Philip. Buckingham Palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, 99-year-old Prince Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening after feeling unwell. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Tuesday after falling ill. Buckingham Palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was expected to remain in the hospital into this week for a period of “observation and rest.”

Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. Both he and the queen, 94, received a first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus in early January.

Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

Photos below show some recent photos of Prince Phili and the Queen, as well as a few older photos.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo June 1, 2020, in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday, June 10. The Queen is wearing an Angela Kelly dress with the Cullinan V diamond brooch, while Prince Philip is wearing a Household Division tie. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle speaks to Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major General Tom Copinger-Symeas during a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from the Duke to Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England, Wednesday July 22, 2020. The ceremony will begin at Windsor Castle where the Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major General Tom Copinger-Symes, will offer the salute and thank the Duke for his 67 years of support and service to The Rifles, and their forming and antecedent Regiments. The ceremony will continue at Highgrove House, with Camilla The Duchess of Cornwall, where she will be addressed by The Rifles’ Colonel Commandant. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)

Britain’s Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh, centre, flanked by Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major General Tom Copinger-Symeas, left, takes part in the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles at Windsor castle in Windsor, England, on Wednesday July 22, 2020. Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh will step down from his role as Colonel-in-Chief for the Rifles after 67 years of service. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)

FILE – In this June 19, 1962 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip and his wife Queen Elizabeth II arrive at Royal Ascot race meeting, England. There certainly won’t be fuss. Count on that. When Britain’s Prince Philip reaches the grand age of 99 on Wednesday, he will spend it quietly and in much the same way he’s spent most of his adult life: beside Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II bid farewell to Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos, and his wife Maria Clemencia de Santos, following their state visit, at Buckingham Palace in London. Queen Elizabeth II and her husband have received their COVID-19 vaccinations. Buckingham Palace officials said in a statement that the 94-year-old monarch and 99-year-old Prince Philip received their jabs on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, joining some 1.5 million people in Britain who have been given the first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus. (Stefan Wermuth/Pool Photo via AP, File)

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 9, 2012 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II sits next to Prince Philip in the House of Lords as she waits to read the Queen’s Speech to lawmakers in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 15, 1977 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave to people at Nassau’s Clifford Park after their arrival in Nassau, Bahamas. (AP Photo/File)















Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.