This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, from left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” airs March 7. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP)

LONDON, UK (ABC4) – Buckingham Palace has broken its silence and released a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth in response to Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah.

The statement, shared by ABC News, reads:

The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

The issues raised, particularly that of race, ar concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.

During the widely viewed exclusive interview with Oprah, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about numerous topics, including painful palace discussions about the color of their son’s skin, losing royal protection, and the intense pressures that led her to contemplate suicide.

Meghan, who is biracial, described that when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” The statement led Winfrey to incredulously ask “What?”

While Winfrey sat in silence, Meghan said she struggled to understand why there were concerns within the royal family about her son’s skin color. She said it was hard for her to “compartmentalize” those conversations.

Meghan said processing everything during her pregnancy was “very hard.” More than the “prince” title, she felt the most troubled over her son’s safety and protection.

“He needs to be safe,” a teary-eyed Meghan recalled. “We’re not saying don’t make him a prince or princess, whatever it’s going to be. But if you’re saying the title is going to affect their protection, we haven’t created this monster machine around us in terms of click bait and tabloid fodder. You’ve allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe.”

Harry, too, said there are lasting impacts about Meghan’s treatment and his relationship with his family.

“There is a lot to work through there,” Harry said about his relationship with his father. “I feel really let down. He’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie is his grandson. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened.”

Harry said the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. But he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his mother, Princess Diana, left behind.

“I wouldn’t have been able to, because I myself was trapped,” Harry said. “I didn’t see a way out.

“I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped,” Harry said, before adding, “My father and my brother, they are trapped.”

Harry’s father, Prince Charles, did not speak about Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey during a visit to a vaccine clinic in London on Tuesday.

Harry’s father visited a church to see a temporary vaccine clinic in action and met with healthcare workers, church staff and people due to receive their shots. The visit was his first public appearance since the interview aired.

Thomas Markle, father of the Duchess of Sussex, said the interview Meghan and Prince Harry gave was the first time he’s heard his daughter’s voice since the breakdown of their relationship.

Markle also said he has “great respect” for Britain’s royal family and he didn’t think they were racist.

“The thing about what color will the baby be, I’m guessing and hoping it’s just a dumb question from someone. It could be that simple, someone asked a stupid question rather than being a total racist,” Markle said.

After the interview, the Associated Press spoke with royal biographer Angela Levin who said, “The queen has a motto: Never complain, never explain. And she’s stuck with this for four decades. But I think in this climate and 2021, everything goes everywhere. There’s so much social media that in this instance, she really can’t not say anything.”