Intermountain Healthcare to break ground on second Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Primary Children’s Hospital is one step closer to opening a new facility in Lehi.

On Thursday, Intermountain Healthcare leaders, community representatives, and patients will break ground on a second Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital campus in Lehi, Utah.

Leaders will announce the of name the new hospital campus in honor of a Utah family.

A press release issued by Intermountain Healthcare said the second Primary Children’s Hospital campus will address the healthcare needs of a rapidly growing population in Utah County and an increasing need for specialty pediatric care in the area.

“The hospital is one part of Intermountain Healthcare’s $500 million promise to create the nation’s model health system for children,” the release states. “This multi-faceted plan and historic investment in children’s health will be equally shared by Intermountain Healthcare and philanthropic support from the communities it serves.”

As part of the groundbreaking announcement, a special groundbreaking video will air live at 10 a.m. MST at https://www.youtube.com/c/PrimaryChildrens.