Intermountain Healthcare researchers to release findings in vaping-associated illnesses

(Intermountain Healthcare )-Results of a major new study regarding treatment guidelines for patients with e-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injuries (E-VALI) will be announced by Intermountain Healthcare researchers on Friday.



The Utah study will be published Friday in one of the world’s leading medical journals. Findings and recommendations are based on the clinical experience of Intermountain pulmonary and critical care experts who have treated more than 65 vaping-related injury patients during the past five months. With an aim to reduce and prevent deaths, the findings will guide future treatment for vaping-related injury patients across the globe.

