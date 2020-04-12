Intermountain Healthcare deploys two medical teams to NYC

Two medical teams from Intermountain Healthcare are on their way to New York City in response to the COVID19 pandemic.

The voluntary teams are each made up of 50 medical professionals that include respiratory therapists, nurse practitioners and physicians.

“Our two medical teams will be going out to support New York hospitals and frontline caregivers,” said Jess Gomez, Associate Director of Media Relations.

Members will help to fill staffing shortages at New York Presbyterian Hospital and Northwell Health.

They’ll serve a maximum of two weeks.

“Hundreds of our caregivers have expressed interest as they’ve watched the news and how they can help other communities around the country,” said Dr. Paul Krakovitz, Intermountain Healthcare’s chief medical officer for specialty based care.

It’s a favor for a favor with both NYC hospitals aiming to deploy caregivers to Utah when the Beehive State faces its own surge.

“Our time will probably be from mid-May to June,” said Dr. Krakovitz.

The first team is expected to leave on Tuesday April 14th.