Interfaith revival rally held at State Capitol

A large group of people of different faiths gathered on the lawn of the State Capitol in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

It was to hear multiple people talk about their personal experiences in their journeys of faith.

The event was meant to connect people spiritually. It’s something organizers say is ‘a right from our creator, not government.’

“I felt the need to do this in response to how the government and health department, the wording they were using ‘they were going to allow us to go to church,’ said Eric Moutsos, of the Utah Business Revival.

In recent weeks, the state has instructed churches to suspend large gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many churches transitioned to holding their services online only.

“I want to thank each and everyone of you for assembling,” said Pastor Tracy Roberts, who spoke to the crowd. “For actually looking at your first amendment right to freedom of speech, to freedom of assembly, to freedom of religions. These shall not be infringed and I will not be infringed in those kind of things.”

Organizers and speakers say spiritual health is just as important as physical, mental and economic health.

In a release Moutsos said, “We need to unite by Spirit in person; and we will help small businesses at the same time, by purchasing food and services in and around Salt Lake City before and after the event.”

The revival was held from noon until 3 p.m.