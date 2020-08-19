Inmate from Salt Lake County Jail escapes after not returning from brother’s funeral

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An inmate from the Salt Lake County Jail escaped after he was released to attend his brother’s funeral and did not return.

A $25,000 warrant was issued on August 18 for Jose Napolean Gonzalez, 37, who his now facing one count third-degree felony escape when he did not return to the jail on Saturday as scheduled.

Documents state Gonzalez was released to the custody of his mother on Thursday, August 13 for two days. He was to return by 1 p.m. on August 15.

Gonzalez’s mother told authorities that while leaving the church after the funeral, he ran off and she does not know why he fled or where he went.

The warrant indicated Gonzalez is a documented gang member which a violent criminal history. A Utah background check for Gonzalez shows a long history of drug-related charges including felony drug distribution in 2014.

He was currently incarcerated for drug possession and using a stolen EBT card at a market in West Valley City.