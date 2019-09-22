Inmate found dead at Utah State Prison being investigated as possible homicide

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Corrections officials at the Utah State Prison are investigating after a man was found dead in his cell Saturday night.

According to Kaitlin Felsted, public information officer for the Department of Corrections, the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oquirrh Facility at the Utah State Prison late Saturday night.

The death is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Family of the deceased inmate have been notified. Names are not being released at this time due to the incident being under investigation.

