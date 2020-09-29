Inmate dies after altercation at Utah State Prison

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Utah State Prison died following an altercation Monday night.

According to the Utah Department of Corrections Communications Director Kaitlin Felsted, the altercation happened late in the evening at the Oquirrh Facility.



The family of the inmate who dies has been notified however the name of the victim will not be released at this time due to the incident being under investigation by the Utah State Bureau of Investigation.

Felsted stted the cause of death is not suspected to be COVID-19-related.