Independent counsel to lead prosecution of cases regarding vandalism of DA building

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An independent counsel will lead the prosecution of those charged over the vandalism of the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office in July.
Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced a former judge, Dane Nolan,
will serve as “conflict” counsel for any of the cases surrounding the July 9th protest over the DA’s decision to clear both officers in the killing of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal.
The need for an independent counsel came after several of the protesters were charged with what many are saying are severe felony charges and some Utah officials and organizations called the possible punishment excessive.
The District Attorney said with every case they refer to an outside prosecutor, Judge Nolan will have complete autonomy and authority to prosecute these cases, as he deems appropriate.
“No matter the outcome, we trust Judge Nolan to ensure justice is done,” said Sim Gill.
Judge Nolan served as a judge in the Third District Juvenile Court after his long career as an attorney with the Utah Legal Clinic, the Attorney General’s Office, and the DA’s Office.