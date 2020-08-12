Independent counsel to lead prosecution of cases regarding vandalism of DA building

Protesters decrying the police shooting of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal painted and marked the district attorney’s office on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Two police officers in Utah were cleared earlier Thursday in the death of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, an armed man shot at more than 30 times as he ran from police, a decision that prompted his grieving family to heighten their calls for systematic changes to law enforcement. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)Protesters decrying the police shooting of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal painted and marked the district attorney’s office on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Two police officers in Utah were cleared earlier Thursday in the death of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, an armed man shot at more than 30 times as he ran from police, a decision that prompted his grieving family to heighten their calls for systematic changes to law enforcement. District Attorney Sim Gill said Palacios-Carbajal was struck 13 to 15 times as he ran away from Salt Lake City police officers who were investigating a gun-threat call and had yelled for him to drop a gun. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An independent counsel will lead the prosecution of those charged over the vandalism of the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office in July.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced a former judge, Dane Nolan,

will serve as “conflict” counsel for any of the cases surrounding the July 9th protest over the DA’s decision to clear both officers in the killing of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal.

The need for an independent counsel came after several of the protesters were charged with what many are saying are severe felony charges and some Utah officials and organizations called the possible punishment excessive.

The District Attorney said with every case they refer to an outside prosecutor, Judge Nolan will have complete autonomy and authority to prosecute these cases, as he deems appropriate.

“No matter the outcome, we trust Judge Nolan to ensure justice is done,” said Sim Gill.

Judge Nolan served as a judge in the Third District Juvenile Court after his long career as an attorney with the Utah Legal Clinic, the Attorney General’s Office, and the DA’s Office.