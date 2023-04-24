SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! It’s another active start to the workweek with showers and thunderstorms expected for northern and central Utah this afternoon and evening.

Moisture is increasing ahead of a cold front that is moving through this evening with lasting impacts into Tuesday. Daytime highs will be in the mid-60s along the Wasatch Front with low 80s in St. George. Winds will be blustery throughout the day with the potential for stronger microburst winds near thunderstorms this afternoon.

A low-pressure system sliding southeast through northern Utah Tuesday morning will bring additional rain and snow showers. The best chance for additional moisture will be before noon. Northerly flow will be in place Tuesday morning and temperatures will be roughly 10 degrees cooler than Monday. The storm will push east throughout the afternoon and clearing skies are expected. Highs will be in the mid-50s in the afternoon along the Wasatch Front, mid-70s for St. George.

High pressure will take over the rest of the week and a nice warming trend is expected. Daytime highs will rebound on Wednesday to near seasonal averages and hover near 70 degrees along the Wasatch Front into the weekend.

Breezy winds are expected statewide Friday and Saturday. In southern Utah, highs will be in the 80’s into the weekend with near 90 degrees temperatures into next week.

Bottom Line?! Active weather with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, lowering snow levels into Tuesday morning.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast, both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!