In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, new online education programs launched

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and the Utah Chapter of the National Alliance for Mental Health, NAMI, is releasing free online education programs in recognition of the need to educate and support the local Utah community. According to NAMI, Utah’s number of deaths by suicide is consistently above the national average.

With the launch of the free online education programs, Utahns can now attend free one-hour seminars where they will hear stories from Utahns who share their mental health stories of how they have successfully navigated their mental illness. The online workshops called ‘In Our Own Voice’ are offered the first and third Thursdays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. To register and for more information contact Victoria at victoira@namiut.org or call 385.626.4672.

Free online QPR suicide prevention trainings that teach how to effectively communicate with someone who is suicidal will also be available this month.

“We are really excited that NAMI Utah is able to offer this evidence-based training on a monthly basis. Research shows that simply asking the right question can save a life,” says Benee Larsen, NAMI Utah’s Prevention by Design Director.

To register for the QPR trainings and for more information contact Christene at or christene@namiut.org or call 385.743.1360.

NAMI Utah also offers a variety of online classes and support groups for anyone with a mental health condition, and family members of loved ones with mental health conditions. One of NAMI’s most popular online programs is Connection, a support group for adults with mental health conditions. Participants are given a safe, confidential, virtual space to share their experiences with one another, receiving support and resources from their peers.

For more information about NAMI Utah’s free online programs visit namiut.org, like NAMI Utah on Facebook, and follow NAMI Utah on Instagram.

If you or someone you know needs help, there’s the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For more information, visit utahsuicideprevention.org.