Improper use of electrical cords cause of early morning Ogden fire that killed three dogs

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three dogs died in a house fire early Friday morning in Ogden.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bauman, Ogden Fire Department, crews responded to a structure fire at 2950 South 1400 East at 5:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews reported smoke and flames coming from the home. Crews made entry and and extinguished the fire quickly. While no one was inside the home, crews did located four dogs.

One dog was safely rescued and three other dogs did not survive.

The cause of the fire has been determined as an improper use of extension cords. Initial Damage is estimated at $60,000.

Bauman said 21 firefighters from Ogden City and South Ogden Fire Departments responded with two ladder trucks, three engines, one paramedic rescue, one ambulance, the Fire Marshal and the Battalion Chief. There are no injuries associated with this incident.

Officials with Ogden Fire Department are warning others to “remember to not overload any electrical circuit. Extension cords are for temporary use only and should never be used when coiled or knotted, or not in fully extended position.”

