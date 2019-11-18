Impaired driver who hit, killed 4-year-old had three prior DUI convictions

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence after he hit and killed a 4-year-old boy in Salt Lake City has a history of DUI convictions.

According to court documents, Carl Wayne Johnson, 56, struck a woman and her son as they were in a crosswalk at the intersection of 900 W. California Avenue on Saturday morning.

The woman was seriously injured and her 4-year-old son did not survive his injuries.

Police said they could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Johnson and he failed a field sobriety test. Additionally, Johnson was driving the vehicle without insurance and with the wrong license plates, according to arresting documents.

Johnson was arrested on charges of automobile homicide, DUI causing death and serious injury, driving without insurance, using improper plates and failing to yield to pedestrians.

A background check shows Johnson has three previous misdemeanor convictions for DUI from 1988 – 2000 and a conviction for having alcohol in a park in 2005.

Johnson’s recent DUI was enhanced to a second-degree felony due to his prior convictions.

The 4-year-old killed in the crash was later identified as a boy named Holden. A GofundMe page has been set up for Holden’s family to help cover medical, funeral and other related expenses.

“He was the happiest, best friend that anyone could ask for,” stated in the GoFundMe. “He had a joy for life that was contagious to all he came in contact with. He touched so many lives in his short time on Earth, and it is hard to imagine continuing on without him.”

A memorial at the crash scene was soon filled with a Christmas tree, stuffed animals, action figures, flowers and notes from friends, family and those who never knew the little boy but wanted to show their support.