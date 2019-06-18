Images show the destructive power of spring water

KANE COUNTY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Photos released by Kane County Sheriff’s Office Monday show just how much damage water can cause.

On Thursday, June 13, spring water running under the road to Navajo Lake caused it to buckle. According to a post on the Kane County Sheriff’s Facebook post, the heavy snow and water that built up in the soil caused more pressure than normal.







Damage to the road west of the Navajo Lake Campground caused by spring runoff, Kane County (June 13, 2019).

The Navajo Lake road is open to traffic at this time.

The sheriff’s office said road crews will come back in the fall and completely rebuild that section of road.