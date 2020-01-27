“I’m heartbroken.” Wrong way crash survivor remembers girlfriend who died

Jose Mejia has cuts on his face. He knows some of his bones are broken, but won’t fully know until he meets with a doctor next week. The physical pain is real, he says, but the emotional void is infinitely worse.

On Friday, his girlfriend died when a wrong-way driver crashed into their vehicle.

“I’m lost, I’m heartbroken, I’m sad,” said Mejia.

He was driving I-215 Friday with Willow Carver, his girlfriend, as they headed toward the University of Utah. Carver, he says, wanted to become a counselor because she loved helping others.

An elderly woman, troopers say, was driving the wrong direction on I-215. The crash killed that woman, along with Carver, and hospitalzed Mejia.

“It wasn’t until right before I was discharged that they had told me Willow had passed,” said Mejia.

“For all the people of this to happen to, it shouldn’t have been her. And now she’s gone. And it’s totally not fair,” added Mejia.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to benefit the family.

