‘I’m going to exercise and lose weight! Now, how do I stick with it?’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Every January, millions of us promise we will start exercising, lose weight, be healthier. It’s part of our New Year’s resolutions. We are motivated to get going, and we dive into exercises.

A few days later, the soreness hits, the motivation is dying, and we wonder how we keep going?

The biggest help might be to pause and change that resolution into a goal.

“Most of the time, when we begin our journey to health and fitness we start by taking control of what we eat subscribing to meal plans, go on salad runs, then Google workout plans we can do at home or the gym,” says John Madsen from Johnmadsen.com

Setting a goal before diving in can help stop yourself from becoming a wrecking ball of sore muscles that stops you from exercising.

Madsen says, “Every person needs to start by telling themselves the truth. In my programs that is the beginning, to tell the truth.”

The truth can be harder than exercising, what are you eating, how much activity are you really doing? Did you do your workout completely? Why do I want to exercise?

Madsen told ABC4 he suggested looking in the mirror before you start exercising and asking “Am I living to my fullest potential?”

If your answer is “no” then that is your first step. Telling yourself the truth can help you be very clear about where you are really starting from and can help you set the goals that keep you moving.

It’s also important not to have unrealistic expectations. Getting back in shape, losing weight takes a little time. It does not happen overnight.

You have to give yourself time to build better habits and remember you are not in the same place as your favorite athlete.

Start with moderate exercises, the University of Iowa recommends, “Take it easy at the start. You can get to the grueling stuff when your body is conditioned for it.” When you are not ready for hard exercise, it can cause you to be more vulnerable to injuries. And the resolution killing sore muscles.

Here is what the World Health Organization recommends:

“In adults aged 18-64, physical activity includes leisure-time physical activity, transportation (e.g., walking or cycling), occupational (i.e., work), household chores, play, games, sports or planned exercise, in the context of daily, family, and community activities.

The recommendations to improve cardiorespiratory and muscular fitness, bone health, reduce the risk of NCDs and depression are:

Adults aged 18–64 should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity

aerobic physical activity throughout the week or do at least 75 minutes

of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week or an

an equivalent combination of moderate – and vigorous-intensity activity. Aerobic activity should be performed in bouts of at least 10 minutes duration. For additional health benefits, adults should increase their moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity to 300 minutes per week or engage in

150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity per week, or an

an equivalent combination of moderate – and vigorous-intensity activity. Muscle-strengthening activities should be done involving major muscle

groups on 2 or more days a week.”

Once you start exercising and dieting, remember a moderate start, and then with your resolution now a goal, you have a better chance of sticking with it and getting the results you need.

The University of Iowa says “Aim your exercise toward realistic lifestyle goals, exercise can be part of a plan to lose weight but consider exercise for many other things it can do for your life.”