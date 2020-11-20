IHC Breaks Ground on new Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi

LEHI (ABC4 News) – Intermountain Healthcare broke ground Thursday on the new Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi; it will be named the Larry H and Gail Miller Family campus and is slated to be complete in 2024.

The new hospital was announced earlier this spring and organizers say COVID-19 has not slowed down plans or production. It’s being built off of 2100 N in Lehi and aims to offer services in everything from trauma care to behavioral health to thousands of children every year.

The groundbreaking festivities featured families and children who have been treated at the original campus like Brailey Pardita. Brailey was hurt in a lawn-mowing accent when she was just four years old was life-flighted to Primary Children’s.

“It was a short flight for her, but a 45-minute drive for us, one of the longest drives of our life-time,” said Brailey’s father Jacob. Brailey lost her right leg, but kept her life and her mobility; “The kind of care she received was outstanding, amazing,” Jacob said.

Brailey was in the hospital for nearly a month; she’s nine now but what she remembers most about the hospital was the fun, water gun fights with nurses and art therapy. Now Brailey is totally adapted to life on one leg. Her family says this new hospital will mean hope for families all over Utah and beyond.

“Every time you see that life-flight helicopter, somebody’s story begins and you can assure yourself at that at Primary Children’s, they will get the best care available, ” Jacob said.

The new hospital will cost a total of $335 million; $50 million is a gift from the Miller Family. During Thursday’s press conference Gail Miller re-affirmed the family’s commitment to the hospital.

A few weeks ago we learned that the Millers would be auctioning off a very valuable coin collection owned and curated by the late Larry Miller; Thursday Gail Miller announced the proceeds from that sale will go towards this new hospital as a nod back to the penny fundraisers that helped build the original Primary Children’s Hospital.

Keep track of the new hospital’s construction progress here.