If Biden/Harris ticket wins, nation will have its first second gentleman

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – If Joe Biden wins the election next month, the United States may have a second gentleman.

Douglas Emhoff is the husband of Democratic Vice-Presidential Nominee Senator Kamala Harris. Harris is the first Black woman and the first Asian woman to be on a major political party’s ticket.

If the Biden/Harris ticket wins, Emhoff will join a group of distinguished second spouses.

They include Barbara Bush who served for eight years during her husband George H. Bush’s vice presidency from 1981 to 1989.

She would later go on to become the First Lady of the United States after her husband won the election from 1989 to 1993.

Bush, who’s father was a magazine publisher, made literacy a focal point of her platform.

In an obit after her passing in 2018, Bush said in an earlier interview “I hated it when anyone criticized my brilliant husband and I was furious when they criticized my son.”

Following in her husband’s footsteps, her son George W. Bush became our Nation’s 43rd President.

He beat out Democratic Nominee Al Gore who served as Vice President under Bill Clinton.

While in office Mr. Gore’s wife Tipper Gore became a prominent advocate for mental health wellness, homelessness and education during her husband’s VP years from 1993 until 2001.

If her husband wins the 2020 election, Jill Biden will go on to follow in Mrs. Bush’s shoes in becoming a first lady.

Biden served as second lady from 2009 to 2017.

As an educator, Mrs. Biden, taught English at Northern Virginia Community College during her husband’s VP terms. She plans to continue teaching if Mr. Biden becomes the President.