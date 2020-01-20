Identity of victims involved in Granstville quadruple homicide released

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Rhonda Fields, Public Information Officer with the Grantsville Police Department released the names of the five victims involved in a Grantsville quadruple homicide Friday.

Fields says there are four deceased members of the same family, mother Concsuelo Alejandra Haynie, 52, 15-year-old Alexis Haynie, 14-year-old Mathew Haynie and 12-year old Maylan Haynie.

The father of the family, Colin Haney, was transported to the hospital by an unknown individual. Fields says Colin has left the hospital and is believed to be in stable condition.

Officials say it is of “no concern where the gun came from.” Fields says the shooter was transported to a local hospital where the juvenile surrendered peacefully. Officials say the shooter is refusing to speak with police at this time.

Watch press release from Grantsville:

Fields says the juvenile shooter has been booked on four counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder and multiple counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

The juvenile, who police say is believed to be a relative of the family is being held at a juvenile detention center.

Formal charges are being screed by the District Attorney.

What others are clicking on: