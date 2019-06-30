Amber Alert cancelled for 16-year-old believed to have been lured online and in possible danger

UPDATE: Both the girl and the suspect have both been located. Police did not disclose any additional information.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Utah (ABC4 news) – Idaho State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a developmentally delayed teen girl believed to have been lured online by a 24-year-old male and in danger.

According to the Amber Alert, they believe 16-year-old Bertonia McFadden, was lured out of her home near 1000 E. Jackson St. in Mountain Home, through online communications with man by the name of Erick J. Miramontes Anaya.

Law Enforcement said it is believed that he drove to her home at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday and picked her up.

Bertonia requires the occasional use of a wheelchair, however, she did not take it with her. The teen does not have a phone or other means of communication.

Bertonia is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a pink shirt.





The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 24-years old, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall weighing approximately 175 pounds.







Police believe they may be in a silver 2004 Ford Explorer with Idaho license plate 1A243GD.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Bertonia, please contact Mountain Home Police Department at (208)587-2100, or call 911 immediately.



