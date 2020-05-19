Idaho Falls deputy hit, killed by other deputy

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4 News) — A deputy in Idaho Falls was hit and killed by another deputy Monday morning.

The deputy in the car had just pulled up to a scene to provide backup to two other officers talking to a woman with a machete, a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said.

“[The deputy] came upon the three of them in the dark, and struck one of the deputies with his vehicle causing severe injuries,” the press release stated.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital where he died.

It was just after 5:18 a.m. on Monday.

Officers were initially called to Bone Rd. and 9th S. on reports of a rollover. The first deputy on scene found the woman with the machete walking away from the crash and called for backup after she refused to put down the machete, the release states.

Eventually, the woman was taken into custody and given a mental health evaluation. Her identity was not released.

“The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is devastated by this event and our hearts are with the deputy’s family and friends. This is a tragic loss for them and our family of deputies,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.

The Idaho State Police are investigating the incident.

What others are reading: