Icy roads, multiple crashes along Northern Utah freeways causing delays for Thursday commuters

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Slick and icy roads are making for a heavy commute for drivers, amid multiple minor crashes along Northern Utah freeways Thursday morning.

Utah Department of Transportation has noted 16 crashes on I-15 and I-215 just between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Troopers are advising drivers to slow down and take the icy roads seriously. Much of Northern Utah saw moderate amounts of snow on Wednesday, coupled with freezing temperatures, the roads became slick and dangerous overnight.

Wednesday, troopers shut down multiple roads as they waited for crews to clear the snow.