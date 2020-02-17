Icy roads cause dozens of crashes, close portions of I-15 in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Parts of I-15 looked like a parking lot Monday morning.
Icy roads caused 84 crashes on the 1-15 corridor alone from midnight to 10:30 a.m.
The traffic created major delays for drivers.
Around 8 a.m. lanes re-opened.
“No, we were not prepared for it,” Orem resident Richard McEwan said.
McEwan said he didn’t realize he needed to leave extra early Monday morning.
“I am an hour late for work, not so good,” McEwan said.
And he was not alone.
“Ya! Definitely going to be late to work today,” Salt Lake resident Trinity Weatherman said. “I had to get off the highway because I could not get any further south.”
Bumper to bumper traffic could been seen for miles down I-15 in the southbound lane.
“It’s really slick through the construction zones,” McEwan said.
Also in Utah County troopers saw multiple crashes in Spanish Fork Canyon. No injuries were reported but there were several delays.
UDOT says plows will be out on Monday to treat some of the trouble spots.
For the latest in road conditions visit udottraffic.utah.gov/.
Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.
What others are reading:
- Attention cat lovers, this pet of the week is for you!
- Tired of tangles? Try Surae’s tangle-proof detangler.
- Daytona 500 resumes without president, pomp, packed house
- Walmart to sell pricey health drink ‘Dirty Lemon’
- Kulizhnikov, Voronia earn speedskating world records