Live Now
Watch Midday Live Now

Icy roads cause dozens of crashes, close portions of I-15 in Lehi

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Parts of I-15 looked like a parking lot Monday morning. 

Icy roads caused 84 crashes on the 1-15 corridor alone from midnight to 10:30 a.m.

The traffic created major delays for drivers. 

Around 8 a.m. lanes re-opened.

“No, we were not prepared for it,” Orem resident Richard McEwan said. 

McEwan said he didn’t realize he needed to leave extra early Monday morning.   

“I am an hour late for work, not so good,” McEwan said. 

And he was not alone.  

“Ya! Definitely going to be late to work today,” Salt Lake resident Trinity Weatherman said. “I had to get off the highway because I could not get any further south.”

Bumper to bumper traffic could been seen for miles down I-15 in the southbound lane. 

“It’s really slick through the construction zones,” McEwan said. 

Also in Utah County troopers saw multiple crashes in Spanish Fork Canyon. No injuries were reported but there were several delays.

UDOT says plows will be out on Monday to treat some of the trouble spots.  

For the latest in road conditions visit udottraffic.utah.gov/.

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

School Choice Part 1: Public Education

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Choice Part 1: Public Education"

Wirth Watching: A look at Valentine's Day trends over the years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wirth Watching: A look at Valentine's Day trends over the years"

Decorated war hero speaks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Decorated war hero speaks"

Police: Henrico man meets up with dating app matches, then robs them

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Henrico man meets up with dating app matches, then robs them"

Meet Meligha Garfield: Director of The University of Utah's first Black Cultural Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Meligha Garfield: Director of The University of Utah's first Black Cultural Center"

VB college student $18,000 further in debt due to ‘typo’ in scholarship letter

Thumbnail for the video titled "VB college student $18,000 further in debt due to ‘typo’ in scholarship letter"
More Video News

Don't Miss