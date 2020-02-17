Icy roads cause dozens of crashes, close portions of I-15 in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Parts of I-15 looked like a parking lot Monday morning.

Icy roads caused 84 crashes on the 1-15 corridor alone from midnight to 10:30 a.m.

The traffic created major delays for drivers.

ATTENTION: Roads are very slick right now. I15 SB onramp closed at mm282. Northbound I15 of 284 extreme slowing. Consider alternate routes or delay travel if possible. — Lehi Fire Department (@lehifiredept) February 17, 2020

Around 8 a.m. lanes re-opened.

“No, we were not prepared for it,” Orem resident Richard McEwan said.

McEwan said he didn’t realize he needed to leave extra early Monday morning.

“I am an hour late for work, not so good,” McEwan said.

And he was not alone.

“Ya! Definitely going to be late to work today,” Salt Lake resident Trinity Weatherman said. “I had to get off the highway because I could not get any further south.”

Bumper to bumper traffic could been seen for miles down I-15 in the southbound lane.

“It’s really slick through the construction zones,” McEwan said.

Also in Utah County troopers saw multiple crashes in Spanish Fork Canyon. No injuries were reported but there were several delays.

UDOT says plows will be out on Monday to treat some of the trouble spots.

For the latest in road conditions visit udottraffic.utah.gov/.

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

What others are reading: