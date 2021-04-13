I-Team: Teens wanted in Las Vegas murder taken into custody in Utah

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police have confirmed to the I-Team that the two teens wanted in connection with a Las Vegas valley murder have been found.

The murder victim has been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as 45-year-old Daniel Halseth. The cause of death is listed as sharp force injuries.

His body was discovered in his home following a fire on Friday, April 9.

The teens, Halseth’s 16-year-old girl and her boyfriend, an 18-year-old, were found in Salt Lake City, according police.

Police have not released their names.

Police say a fire was intentionally set to cover up the homicide.

The Halseth family released the following statement to the I-Team:

“Our family is heartbroken this has happened to Daniel. We love Daniel beyond words. He loved his children and was an amazing father. We ask for privacy and respect for the family at this time.” Halsteth Family

This is a developing story and the I-Team will have more details at 4 and 6 p.m.