I-80 east reopened after crews battle brush fire near SR 201

UPDATE: Firefighters have gained control of the fire, and the smoke is starting to dissipate.

Eastbound is slowly being reopened as crews clear the area.

The exit from westbound I-80 at MP 99 is closed. It should reopen by 7:30 p.m.

There are also large delays for those traveling a long SR 36 northbound towards the I-80 freeway.

Exit Ramp Closed

WB I-80 at Tooele exit MP 99 (Tooele / Lake point) Tooele Co.

Est. Clearance Time: 7:23 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 8, 2019

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) Parts of I-80 are being shut down as crews battle fire burning along the freeway Sunday afternoon.

The smoke can be seen filling up the air as crews respond to the area. Smoke and flames can be seen in the median and surrounding areas.

The fire is at about milepost 100 near the SR 201, one mile east of Tooele. An earlier crash was reported at this same spot, but it is not known if the two incidents are connected.

Please avoid the area, ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene. An update will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.

Fire affecting roadway

EB I-80 at MP 100 (1 mi E of Tooele) Tooele Co.

Right Lane Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 17:59 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 7, 2019

