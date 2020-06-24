I-15 to close for three nights in Layton June 26-29

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Drivers are being asked to plan ahead this upcoming weekend as I-15 is set to close down in Layton.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) said the freeway will be closed in both directions between Layton Parkway and Antelope Drive each night this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (June 26-28) while crews demolish portions of the Gentile Street bridge.

I-15 is scheduled to be closed during the following times:

Friday, June 26, at 10 p.m. to Saturday, June 27, at 8 a.m.

Saturday, June 27, at 10 p.m. to Sunday, June 28, at 9 a.m.

Sunday, June 28, at 9 p.m. to Monday, June 29, at 5 a.m.

All traffic will be diverted off the freeway and onto Main Street, then back to I-15.

Drivers should expect minor delays and allow extra time for travel.

The Gentile Street bridge is being widened, and the driving surface is being replaced, as part of UDOT’s I-15 Express Lanes project.

Crews are working to widen I-15 and extend the Express Lanes in both directions from Layton to Riverdale. Construction is scheduled for completion in 2021.