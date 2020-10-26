I-15 temporarily shut down in Riverdale Sunday evening

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police had to temporarily shut down both directions of I-15 Sunday evening.

In a post on the Utah Department of Transportation Twitter, the freeway and both directions of Riverdale Rd were closed.

A call has been placed into Utah Highway Patrol for more details. As of 6 p.m., the freeway was back open.

