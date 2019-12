Primm, Nev. (CNN Newsource) — Winter weather conditions brought traffic to a crawl on I-15 near Primm, Nevada on Thursday.

Snow prompted the closure of the north and southbound lanes from Primm to Baker, Calif.

Friday morning around 9 a.m. Nevada DOT tweeted northbound lanes on the California side are open. Southbound lanes will open shortly after.

Update directly from CHP: 15 NB is now open on California side. 15SB will be open in an estimated 30 minutes. — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) December 27, 2019

What others are reading: