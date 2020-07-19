I-15 closes due to new fire near Leeds

LEEDS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Southbound I-15 is closed at Exit 27 to Exit 17 due to a new wildfire start. Northbound traffic on I-15 can also expect delays as I-15 is closed at milepost 16 (three miles southeast of Washington).

The new fire is being referred to as the Cottonwood Trail Fire and is located near the city of Leeds in Washington County. The fire is estimated at 1,000 acres and is growing.









Photos courtesy of Jonathan Stephenson

The fire is being pushed by 15-20 mph winds. As of Sunday evening, some structures were threatened. No evacuations have been ordered. The cause of the fire is unknown.