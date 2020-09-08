I-15 between Box Elder and Weber Counties closed, UHP says to stay off roads

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAVIS AND BOX ELDER COUNTIES (ABC4 NEWS) – High winds have forced the closure of I-15 in parts of northern Utah Tuesday morning as UDOT advises drivers to stay off the roads.

I-15 and Legacy Parkway between Davis and Box Elder Counties are closed to high profile vehicles.

Utah Highway Patrol is also advising drivers to stay home:

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story