I-15 between Box Elder and Weber Counties closed, UHP says to stay off roads

DAVIS AND BOX ELDER COUNTIES (ABC4 NEWS) – High winds have forced the closure of I-15 in parts of northern Utah Tuesday morning as UDOT advises drivers to stay off the roads.

Driver Alert: NB I-15 is closed at MP 352 near the Box Elder/Weber County line. Expect major delays in the area. Check the UDOT Traffic App or @waze for updates. @UDOTRegionOne @UtahTrucking — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) September 8, 2020

I-15 and Legacy Parkway between Davis and Box Elder Counties are closed to high profile vehicles.

Driver Alert: High profile vehicles are restricted from traveling both dirs I-15 between MP 313 in Davis Co and MP 365 in Box Elder Co, and both dirs Legacy Pkwy, due to high winds. Check the UDOT Traffic app or @waze for updates. @UDOTRegionone @UtahTrucking @UtahDOT — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) September 8, 2020

Utah Highway Patrol is also advising drivers to stay home: