I-15 between Box Elder and Weber Counties closed, UHP says to stay off roads

DAVIS AND BOX ELDER COUNTIES (ABC4 NEWS) – High winds have forced the closure of I-15 in parts of northern Utah Tuesday morning as UDOT advises drivers to stay off the roads.
I-15 and Legacy Parkway between Davis and Box Elder Counties are closed to high profile vehicles.
Utah Highway Patrol is also advising drivers to stay home:
