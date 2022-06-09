HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – The Toquerville fire in Southern Utah is finally contained and has burnt 38 acres according to leaders. There have already been nearly 200 fires state-wide this year and most of them are human-caused and it may be raking up taxpayers’ bills.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue were the first to respond to the Toquerville Falls fire earlier this week, but that wasn’t their only call.

“While this fire was burning we also responded on five other calls within a one-hour time frame between noon and one pm including a remote emergency medical call that required air transport over by Sand Hollow, while we were still fighting this fire, about 4:30 we had a traffic accident with about five victims,” says Tom Kuhlmann, the chief for Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue.

As the community’s population continues to grow, so does the call volume for first responders.

“Fortunately we’ve been able to add more personnel to our fire district in the last few months, we started training in January they started working, we opened up another station full time in the last month,” says Kuhlmann.

When wildfires get big and aircraft are needed, officials say it costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“The last 14 years Hurricane’s gone from about having 700 calls a day, to our fire district last year responded to 4,500 calls,” says Kuhlmann.

According to data for Utah Fire Info, there have been 182 fires in Utah this year and 84% of them are human-caused.

“When that is discovered, that is prosecuted as the law allows as well as we seek reimbursement for the cost of putting out a fire,” he says.

But ultimately, it’s the taxpayers that pay the price.

“We have roughly 6 million people that come and recreate within our fire district every year, and the cost to provide that 6 million is limited to those that live here,” he says.

But Kuhlman says resources and ability to fund a fire district are limited.

“But the big majority of it comes against property tax, which hits the homeowners, and so as we have this impact from outside sources, it falls upon homeowners,” says Kuhlmann.

He says they’ve been working with the legislature to find solutions to offset costs and while small changes in state code have helped, the biggest burden falls on the locals.