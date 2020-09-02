Hurricane liquor store closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The State Liquor Store located in Hurricane is closed due to a positive coronavirus case.

According to Tyler Wood, Director of Communication and Public Information with the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control an employee at the state liquor store in Hurricane, located at 202 North Foothills Canyon Dr. has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wood said the store is closed and the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is working with the Washington County Health Dept to determine any other possible exposure.

“We have also contacted the Utah DFCM (Dept of Facilities & Construction Mgt.) to arrange a complete disinfection and sanitation of the store,” Wood said.

Currently, there is no set reopen date. Informaion requarding reopening will be released as it becomes avibalbe.