SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A staff member of the Huntsman campaign has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

In a press release issued by Huntsman campaign officials, they were notified late Thursday night of the positive test results. Campaign leadership then closed their headquarters so it could be cleaned according to CDC guidelines.

Those who may have been exposed have been alerted. The infected staff member has been working from home since the test had been administered.

“The health of each member of our team and the public is our primary concern,” said Governor Jon Huntsman. “We are also working diligently to reach out to anyone who may have been in contact with this staff member during the time that the staffer was potentially contagious. We will follow the instructions of health experts and not put politics and campaign concerns ahead of health and safety.”

Both Governor Huntsman and his running mate, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, filled out the online survey at testutah.com.

The survey indicated Governor Huntsman needed to be quarantined until he can be tested, which has been scheduled. All in-person public events have been postponed pending test results.

The survey indicated Mayor Kaufusi, who has not been in contact with the staffer for more than ten minutes and has not been indoors with the staffer for several weeks, may continue her public schedule as normal while practicing social distancing.

These safety precautions will be in place for the campaign until the health experts give the clearance to make changes.