Hunter safety reminders as annual deer hunt approaches

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s annual deer hunt begins this weekend and Utahns will be out and about in the mountains in search of their deer. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit County Search & Rescue would like to remind the public of some hunter safety tips to keep everyone safe these coming weeks.

Before you head out to hunt and perhaps lose cellphone service, let your family and friends know of your plans, your schedule, and the location of your camp/hunting area. Summit County Sheriff’s Office says that if you are late on returning home, drive to an area where you will have cellphone service and reach out to family and friends and let them know you are delayed.

To further your safety, consider buying technology that allows you to communicate via satellite such as SPOT or inReach.

The Sheriff’s Office also notes that if you activate an SOS button on a communication device, resources will go to your location. Treat an SOS button like a 911 call. So, if you are in trouble and have service, call 911 as 911 calls provide GPS coordinates.

If you do get lost or sustain an injury, stay in an open area where it is easy to be seen. Use a cellphone light or headlamp so searchers can see you. Always be prepared with proper equipment, food, clothing, and warm weather gear.

Lastly, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office reminds hunters to never go alone and to prepare for the worst.