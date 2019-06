SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Crews with the Salt Lake City Fire Dept. are working to rescue 360 people from an area above ‘This is the Place Heritage Park”.

Battalion Chief Adam Archuletta said the group is mostly teens between the ages of 14 and 18 participating in a church Pioneer Trek activity.

Archuletta said most of them are suffering from issues related to heat exposure.

What others are clicking on: