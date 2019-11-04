Hundreds show up to remember fmr. North Ogden Mayor Major Brent Taylor

Hundreds were in attendance Sunday at Barker Park in North Ogden to hear from Jenny Taylor.

Taylor, the widow of former North Ogden Mayor Major Brent Taylor, spoke from a podium on the stage of the park’s amphitheater.

“For the year that has passed since we received the shocking news of Brent’s death, I’ve been telling myself I just need to make it through this first year,” she told the crowd.

As she spoke into the microphone, Taylor’s words marking one year to the date of her late husband’s death in Afghanistan.

“I do not speak only of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice though surely their sacrifice is worthy of a special mention,” said Taylor.

“It couldn’t come on a better day,” said Kirk Chugg, the Director of North Ogden Follow the Flag. “I think it’s healing for all of us that knew Brent as a mayor and as a friend that we can say thank you not only to him and his family, but to every family.”

The theme of this year is “We See You.” It’s an ode to all of the veterans and their families especially those servicemen and women who are no longer here.

Myra Barboza was in attendance for Sunday’s event. Barboza is a member of one of 12 Gold Star Families in North Ogden.

One of the 325 American Flags flying in the Field of Honor was dedicated in loving memory for her brother-in-law, Lance Corporal Pedro Barboza. He was killed at the age of 27 in Afghanistan in 2009.

“Pete was laid to rest in California,” said Myra. “We’re in Utah. So, to have his flag here means a lot for us especially for my girls.”

In closing for Sunday’s event, a salute to a lighted American Flag hanging in Coldwater Canyon to honor the fallen.

If you’d like to visit the Field of Honor, it will be on display at the North Ogden City Offices for Flag Week until November 12th.