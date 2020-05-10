Hundreds show up for vigil honoring missing Utah County teens

Hundreds showed up Saturday night in Utah County to offer support to the families of 17-year-old Sophia Hernandez and 18-year-old Priscilla Bienkowski. It was at Utah Lake along SR-68 near mile marker 20. It’s the area the teens were last seen.

For Priscilla’s mother, Nancy Sepulveda it was her first time back to the area since her daughter’s disappearance. “This is the first time,” she shared. “I don’t know. I just have a lot of mixed emotions.”

To honor her daughter, Nancy wore purple clothing with purple painted nails. It’s Priscilla’s favorite color. “I feel in my heart that there’s hope,” she said. “These girls are out there somewhere.”

The teens were last seen on Wednesday when they went tubing at the lake.

“We don’t want the worst-case scenario,” said Jimmy Hernandez, Sophia’s father. “We want them back home because they’re our girls, and we can’t be without them.”

Sophia’s parents are thankful for their community’s support.

“There are a lot of questions than there are more answers to,” said Maria Hernandez, Sophia’s mother. “We are here to ask everyone to pray for her.”

Hundreds answered the call Saturday night. Showing up in groups to offer their support to the girls parents and loved ones.

“We have a great community out here,” said Charity Petersen, a family friend who helped organize the vigil. “It’s a small one. The high school everyone knows everybody.”

It’s as investigators follow up on new leads. “Just today we had a man call in with some updated information on where the girls were seen on the lake,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “That gave us a little clearer picture of where they were on the water.”

Investigators say the area where they searched Saturday with this new information is just south of where they were initially looking.

This story is still developing. We’ll post new updates as they become available.