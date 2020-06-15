Hundreds of LDS members call on The Church “to do more” to fight racial injustice

Hundreds of members of The Church of Latter Day Saints marched in support of Black Lives Matter on Sunday.

“It’s time to do something, and we wanted to invoke our Heavenly Father in this as well because we feel as disciples of Christ we wanted to do something and Jesus Christ would have done the same thing as well,” said Madelaine Lamah, the event’s organizer.

Lamah is calling on The Church “to do more” to fight racial injustice.

“I’m a Latter Day Saint, and The Church did bring out something against racism and that was great, but me and also a lot of other members who are Black felt that there was a lack in action,” said Lamah.

Lamah, along with other protesters marched five miles from the University of Utah Institute of Religion to the State Capitol.

It’s where protesters listened to the personal accounts of racism and discrimination from some Black members.

There was also a moment of silence for 8:46 in honor of George Floyd.

Protesters concluded Sunday’s event with prayer and a candlelight vigil.