Hundreds gather downtown Salt Lake in protest against police brutality around the nation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Hundreds gathered near the Salt Lake Library and Salt Lake Police Department in a peaceful protest against police brutality Saturday.

The event which was organized by Utah against Police Brutality was dubbed “Car Caravan for Justice” and started at 11:30 a.m.

Protesters were asked to drive the block around the Salt Lake City Police Department. Due to social distancing, organizers said everyone must be in a vehicle. Despite the directive, hundreds showed up on foot but wore their face coverings while holding up signs as they marched in protest over the death of George Floyd and many who have been killed at the hands of police brutality.

Utah against police brutality explained their goal and hope for the protest on their Facebook Page as follows:

We plan to meet up at the parking lot near Denver St. and 5th South at 11 am. We’ll distribute some info and extra signs, at that time. Please maintain social distance and abide by all health precautions (like masks) at all times.

We’ll begin the caravan around the block containing the SLCPD station at 11:30 am. We’ll go clockwise around the block. 5th South, then, 3rd East, then 4th South, then 4th East, all right turns, then repeat. Honk as you pass the SLCPD station.

We discourage anyone from participating in this demonstration unless they are in a vehicle.

The National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression has called for a National Day of Protest on May 30th, 2020.

The importance of this call made clear by the continued brutal police killings over the past week, throughout Utah and the US.

We demand that killer cops be fired, charged, and jailed for their crimes

We demand the body footage of the police killings of Bernardo Palacios in SLC, last weekend

We demand justice for George Floyd, killed in Minneapolis on Monday

We demand the release of all torture victims in Chicago, and everywhere

We demand that police stop filling the jails with non-violent offenders during a global pandemic

We demand that incarcerated people at increased risk of Covid-19 be released immediately

We demand Community Control Now















Utah Against Police Brutality also showed in a Facebook live Saturday morning protestors chanting and marching down the street.

