Humane Society of Utah seeking donations to help with severely beaten dog

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Humane Society of Utah is seeking donations to help with medical expenses after one of their dogs was severely beaten over the last several weeks.

According to a post on the HSU Facebook, one of their foster puppies went missing on July 31. On Wednesday, they were told she had been recovered but was not in good shape.

“We rushed her to the ER and her condition has shocked everyone involved,” state the post. “She has a fractured skull and neurological damage including blindness and concussions with a hematoma. Both sides of her jaw broken. Too many fractures on her ribs to count and bruised lungs. Both legs severely broken. Every open wound is infected because she couldn’t use the bathroom other than on herself.”

Veterinarians said the dog is responding to treatment and the Humane Society said they are still running a lot of tests and are waiting to get her well enough to fix everything that is broken.

The Humane Society said the indivudal who did this to the dog is being held accontable but did not release the name of person charged in the case.

“We are asking for help covering the costs of this sweet, innocent girl’s recovery,” the post states.

For those wanting to donate:

Venmo (@hsnu-rescue), PayPal (hsnu8016482719@gmail.com), checks sent to PO Box 3992 Ogden, UT 84409, or you can call and donate directly to Mountain West Veterinary Specialists, ‭(801) 683-6201‬, (tell them it’s for Evangeline with HSNU).