Human remains found in Mohave County

MOHAVE COUNTY, Arizona (ABC4 News) -Officials with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office say detectives have located what is believed to be human remains in a desert area north of Topock.

Deputies say they had previously responded to a call regarding an abandoned vehicle off the roadway near milepost 3 on County Route 1. Due to recent storms, no footprints or tire tracks were located near the vehicle, however deputies did locate a sandal-type shoe that appeared to have animal bite marks on them.

On January 9, detectives say they responded to the area and located animal tracks near where the truck had been located. Detectives followed the tracks into the thick brush and located several bones that appeared to be human remains, officials say.

Detectives contacted the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, who responded to the scene to assist in collecting the remains. All items of interest were photographed and conveyed by the Medical Examiner for further investigation and identification, authorities say.

