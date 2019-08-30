How Utah has won eight straight games over BYU

Utah can tie the longest rivalry winning streak by either team tonight

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah football team has a chance to equal rivalry history tonight at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The longest winning streak in this storied rivalry, which dates all the way back to 1922, is nine games.

The Utes last won nine straight over the Cougars from 1929-1937, while BYU won nine in a row from 1979-1987.

Utah has not lost to BYU since Max Hall found Andrew George in overtime for a 26-23 victory in Provo back in 2009.

Since then, Utah has won eight in a row, including a 20-point comeback win last year at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Some of Utah’s victories have been dramatic, like in 2016 when Taysom Hill was stopped on a two-point conversion in the final seconds of a 20-19 Utes win. Some have been blowouts, like the Utes’ 54-10 dominating performance in Provo back in 2011.

Click on the video to see how Utah has won every game over the last decade.