How Utah County residents 70+ can schedule a Covid-19 vaccine appointment

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

PROVO (ABC4 News) – Utah’s second most populous county recently had a different kind of vaccine dilemma: more doses that people wanting them.



Three weeks ago, ABC4 reported on the problems Utah County residents 70 and older were experiencing trying to get a vaccine appointment.



“Absolutely it’s been frustrating for the public. It’s been frustrating for us as well,” UCHD Public Information Officer Aislynn Tolman-Hill told ABC4 on January 21st. “There are so many people that do want the vaccine, rightly so and when they don’t get it, they’re frustrated, they’re upset, rightly so.”



But on Monday they had the opposite problem, nobody signed up for 200 of their available appointments, meaning about 10 percent of that day’s slots sat empty.

“Which is both a good and somewhat of a bad thing,” Tolman-Hill said Wednesday. “It’s a really good thing for those that are over 70 right now. It’s really the perfect time for them to sign up and get their vaccine before March 1st…That vaccine absolutely does not go wasted. Those appointment slots really just get reallocated throughout the week and that vaccine will absolutely get used.”



This may be the calm between storms for Utah County with an anticipated surge on demand on March 1st when vaccines are made available for residents who are 65 and older or who have certain chronic health problems.



“We are taking a lot of steps to prepare for March 1st,” Tolman-Hill said. “And the additional vaccine and the additional appointments that will be opened up.”



Tolman-Hill said that the Health Department is hoping to open a second mass-vaccination location in northern Utah County, possibly the Lehi area, before March 1st.



For information on how to make an appointment in Utah County, go to: https://healthevents.utahcounty.gov/

To sign up for text alerts, text UCHEALTH to 888777